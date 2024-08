SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A hot day is in store ahead of a cool down.

Temperatures will soar to the triple digits in some inland neighborhoods. Ramona is looking at a high of 101 degrees. Desert highs will be around 112 degrees.

Temperatures will drop heading into the weekend. Then, the count will warm back up heading into next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 79-91°

Inland: 90-101°

Mountains: 91-101°

Deserts: 111-114°