SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Communities west of the mountains woke up to marine layer clouds. The marine layer is deep enough to cause drizzle. By this afternoon, it will push toward the coast, and we will see partly cloudy skies.

Cooler temperatures persist. Highs along the Highs along the coast and inland will be in the 60s.

A chance for showers arrives Wednesday night.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 62-67°

Mountains: 62-72°

Deserts: 89-94°