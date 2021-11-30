ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Tues. Nov. 30, 2021: Foggy morning, sunny afternoon

We have a dense fog advisory along the coast until 9 a.m. with visibility dropping to 1/4 miles or less.

By this afternoon, we'll see sunny conditions once again. Monday, we tied a record in Escondido (86 degrees). Above average temperatures will continue inland.

Offshore winds also through Wednesday, but the Santa Anas are weak gusting up to 20 mph in our mountains, foothills, and inland areas. Thursday through Saturday, onshore flow will spread inland. The coverage of night and morning coastal low clouds and fog will increase and spread into portions of the western valleys by the end of the week. Temperatures will cool back down as westerly winds strengthen Friday. Temperatures will average closer to normal Friday and Saturday.

We're in for a warm up once again early next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-72º

Inland: 78-84º

Mountains: 67-75º

Deserts: 82-87º

