ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Tue. Oct. 3, 2023: Slow start to a big warm-up

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Today we're beginning a warming trend around the county. Temperatures are jumping up by 1-2 degrees along the coast, while many inland areas will reach about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Temperatures peak on Friday, when San Diego will hit the upper 70s. Many inland neighborhoods will reach 90 degrees that day, while the deserts will approach triple-digits.

Temperatures gradually cool down by Columbus Day.

Expect dry, sunny weather throughout the week. We'll see weak to moderate Santa Ana winds Wednesday through Saturday, leading to dry conditions and an elevated fire risk. Peak wind gusts in the mountains may reach up to 45mph.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-79

Inland: 77-82

Mountains: 66-80

Deserts: 83-88