ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Tuesday, October 24, 2023: Cool and cloudy weather prevail second half of week

Posted at 5:00 AM, Oct 24, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Prepare the fall gear because temperatures will nosedive on Wednesday, and we'll remain cool through the weekend.

Today was warmer, especially for the inland valleys, as low pressure slightly weakened and northerly flow settled over the county.

A trough of low-pressure brewing in the Pacific Northwest, bringing frigid temperatures and rain to those states, will help amplify onshore flow for us in Southern California starting Wednesday.

A deep marine layer will extend towards valleys on Wednesday and Thursday nights. We have a minimal chance of light showers, more significant on Thursday morning for the coastal communities. Patchy clouds will hug the coast each afternoon while we have a brief clearing break for the inland communities.

We'll stay below average through early next week, and then by Halloween, a Santa Ana pattern is expected to set up, warming us up back to average.

Wednesday's Highs:
Coast: 68-72
Inland: 70-75
Mountains: 64-74
Deserts: 85-88

