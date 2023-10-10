Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Tue. Oct 10, 2023: Cooler weather is here, along with east county winds

6:30am Forecast for Tuesday October 10, 2023
Posted at 11:25 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 14:25:39-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cooler weather is here! Temperatures along the coastline will reach into the low to mid 70s, while most inland neighborhoods will reach the upper 70s. This means we've fallen a few degrees below seasonal averages, after several days of unseasonable heat.

Meantime parts of the East County will see strong wind gusts as fast as 55 miles per hour over the next several days. Mountain and desert communities have a Wind Advisory from 2 this afternoon to 10 tomorrow morning.

Conditions will remain cool and mild until a warmup this weekend into next week.

Tuesday's Highs:
Coast: 70-75
Inland: 74-77
Mountains: 67-78
Deserts: 90-95

