ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Thu. Oct 5, 2023: The heat is on!

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small
Posted at 7:46 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 10:46:40-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Today the heat is on. Inland neighborhoods have a heat advisory starting today at noon, effective until Friday at 7 pm. Temperatures for inland neighborhoods will reach the low to mid 90s, while many parts of the coastline will get near 80 degrees.

Make sure to limit time outdoors and stay hydrated.

Temperatures around the county peak tomorrow, before cooling below seasonal averages over the next several days. Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds will continue until Saturday.

Thursday's Highs:
Coast: 78-89
Inland: 90-95
Mountains: 75-89
Deserts: 92-97

