ABC 10News Pinpoint weather for Thursday, October 26, 2023: Calm and seasonal before a spooky warm-up

Posted at 9:04 AM, Oct 26, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tranquil conditions and below-seasonal temperatures will continue through Saturday as onshore flow settles over San Diego County. We'll stay mostly dry for the rest of October, with a shallow marine layer hugging the coast each morning.

Strong westerly winds will target the mountains and deserts Friday and Saturday nights with 40-50mph peak wind gusts Friday.

Then overnight on Saturday, winds will gradually shift out of the east due to a surface ridge over the Great Basin, bringing in Santa Ana conditions.

We'll dry out and warm up; winds will increase for the foothills and mountains. Fire danger will be elevated Sunday through Halloween, so take this time to create defensible space around your home.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect for the valleys and mountains starting Sunday night. Northeasterly winds will gust 40-50mph with isolated gusts in wind-prone areas up to 60, with the strongest winds Monday.

Friday's Highs:
Coast: 66-70
Inland: 71-76
Mountains: 65-74
Deserts: 84-87

