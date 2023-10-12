ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Thu. Oct. 12, 2023: Warmer today, drizzle tomorrow morning

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Despite a chilly morning, this afternoon will bring some parts of the county warmer temperatures than yesterday! The coastline will reach into the low to mid 70s, while inland neighborhoods will generally reach around 80 degrees.

The mountains will stay cool, with many highs in the 60s, while the deserts will hit the mid 80s. A round of weak to moderate Santa Ana winds will move in for the day, bringing peak wind gusts as fast as 40 miles per hour.

Coastal and inland neighborhoods can expect slightly cooler temps tomorrow, with some morning drizzle. Then, on Saturday, we'll notice a warming trend that will increase temperatures by 5 to 15 degrees around the county.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 71-78

Inland: 76-81

Mountains: 60-76

Deserts: 79-86

