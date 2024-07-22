Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, July 21, 2024: Hot and muggy conditions

Posted at 9:51 PM, Jul 21, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — High pressure continues to plague San Diego County. Highs will be several degrees above average on Monday.

In the inland valleys and mountains, a Heat Advisory was extended until Wednesday night, and an Excessive Heat Warning was also extended in the deserts.

Not only will it be hot, it will be muggy. Monsoonal moisture continues to build, bringing a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts Monday through Wednesday. The best chance for showers will be in the afternoons.

Monday's Highs: 
Coast: 75-88°
Inland: 86-95°
Mountains: 94-104°
Deserts: 113-118°

