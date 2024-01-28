Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2023: Santa Anas weaken, rain on the way

Posted at 9:30 AM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 12:49:55-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A partly cloudy day is on tap for San Diego County. Temperatures along the coastline will be in the low 70s with a bit of a breeze.

A Wind Advisory is in effect in inland and mountain communities. Santa Ana winds will weaken into the afternoon hours. The advisory expires at 4 p.m. Sunday.

We will begin the work week with mild conditions, then a storm system will enter San Diego County. Temperatures will drop and rainfall is expected. The heaviest rainfall is expected on Thursday. Stay with the ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather team as we continue to track just how much rainfall is expected.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 70-78°
Inland: 70-75°
Mountains: 60-69°
Deserts: 75-76°

