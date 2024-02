The storm system is moving out of San Diego County, but there is a possibility of isolated showers this afternoon.

The remainder of the week will be dry and we will warm up a bit. Temperatures are expected to be above average by Friday.

This weekend we will cool down again as we approach another chance of rain on Monday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 55-63°

Mountains: 48-56°

Deserts: 69-73°