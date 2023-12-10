Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, December 10, 2023: Santa Anas persist triggering a Wind Advisory

Posted at 7:37 AM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 10:38:51-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County will experience a warm and dry Sunday.

Santa Anas will persist but weaken overnight. In the meantime, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. in the inland valley and
mountains. Gusts are expected to reach 40-50 mph. It's important to take caution on the roadways and secure any loose objects. Weak onshore flow will return Monday and last through Tuesday.

If you plan to enjoy the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights you can expect temperatures in the low 50s.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 71-77°
Inland: 70-80°
Mountains: 57-67°
Deserts: 69-70°

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
