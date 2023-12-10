ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, December 10, 2023: Santa Anas persist triggering a Wind Advisory

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County will experience a warm and dry Sunday.

Santa Anas will persist but weaken overnight. In the meantime, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. in the inland valley and

mountains. Gusts are expected to reach 40-50 mph. It's important to take caution on the roadways and secure any loose objects. Weak onshore flow will return Monday and last through Tuesday.

If you plan to enjoy the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights you can expect temperatures in the low 50s.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 71-77°

Inland: 70-80°

Mountains: 57-67°

Deserts: 69-70°