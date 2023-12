SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Santa Claus and his reindeer will arrive to mostly clear conditions across San Diego County.

Pleasant conditions will continue on Christmas Day. Temperatures will be near average for this time of year.

High pressure will warm temperatures up a bit at the beginning of the week but by midweek a low pressure trough will likely drop temperatures and bring a slight chance of showers.

Christmas Day Highs:

Coast: 64-67°

Inland: 66-71°

Mountains: 57-64°

Deserts: 68-70°