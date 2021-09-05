ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Sept. 5, 2021: Hot Conditions Continue

Hot conditions continue inland.

Sunday, coastal areas will hover right around 80º and inland valleys will peak in the lower 90s. Mountains will also see highs right around 90º and the deserts will hit right around 110º. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our inland valley and mountains through tonight.

If you're escaping to the coast, be aware of a Beach Hazard Statement that has been issued for beaches all the way from Los Angeles to Orange County and down to San Diego. In San Diego County, the surf will range from 3-4 feet and there is potential for strong rip currents.

Heading into mid-week, the monsoon returns. Thunderstorm chances will be present from about Wednesday through Friday, lingering into Saturday morning. These storms will favor the mountains and deserts, but could seep into the valleys.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 80-91°

Inland: 93-102°

Mountains: 88-102°

Deserts: 104-112°