ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Sept. 19, 2021: Warm up on the way

Temperatures will trend near to below normal before a warm up. It will be a hot start to fall on Wednesday in some parts of the county!

Cooler conditions linger into Sunday then start to gradually warm, peaking Wednesday. On Wednesday, highs are expected to break through the 80s along the coast and 90s for inland valleys.

Winds will also be picking up through the early part of the upcoming week. They're going to shift from an onshore flow to a weak Santa Ana event. Those easterly winds are expected to bring in more dry air, also helping with that warming trend. Gusts up to 30 or 35 mph are possible. These dry, windy and warming conditions will create an elevated risk for fire.

The first half of the week will remain dry but the end of the week brings some uncertainty. There is a slight chance for a shift toward a monsoonal pattern into next weekend, which could bring increased moisture.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 69-78°

Inland: 75-83°

Mountains: 72-85°

Deserts: 94-103°

