ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Sept. 17, 2023: Drizzly and cloudy

We are dealing with a deep marine layer that is producing drizzle over the next couple of days. Temperatures will stay cool around the county this weekend with below seasonal averages. The coastline will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with the mid 70s inland.

The mountains and deserts will remain relatively warm over the weekend due to a ridge of high pressure to our east, but by Wednesday temperatures will dip three to five degrees below seasonal averages.

The autumn equinox takes place at 11:50 Pacific Time on September 22. Get ready for fall!

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73

Inland: 69-75

Mountains: 76-86

Deserts: 96-99

