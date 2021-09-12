ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Sept. 12, 2021: Cool down on the way

It will still be warm today inland, but cooler conditions are on the way. A Heat Advisory for San Diego County inland valleys and mountains expires at 9 p.m. Sunday evening. Inland valleys will see highs in the mid-90s for Sunday, and mountains will see highs in the upper-80s and into the 90s.

Sunday into Monday will bring a decent cool-down for most areas, with highs dropping between 3-5º. Another similar drop will take place Monday into Tuesday. This nice cooling means the end of this work week will bring much more manageable temperatures, with highs in the mid-70s along the coast, lower 80 inland, upper 70s for the mountains and lower 100s for the deserts.

Winds will pick up Sunday then peak Monday. Gusts could get up to the 25 mph range in some areas. These lingering hot conditions mixed with heat and end-of-summer dryness mean an increased risk for fire danger.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for the coast with the surf between 3 to 6 feet. A moderate risk of rip currents is expected. The water temperatures is in the upper 60s to low 70s, so be mindful when swimming this weekend. Temperatures drop back near average for mid-September by midweek with much more comfortable humidity levels.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 77-88°

Inland: 89-96°

Mountains: 85-98°

Deserts: 105-113°

