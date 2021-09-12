Watch
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Sept. 12, 2021: Cool down on the way

items.[0].videoTitle
8 a.m. forecast for Sept. 12, 2021 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Sunny beach
Posted at 9:47 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 12:47:49-04

It will still be warm today inland, but cooler conditions are on the way. A Heat Advisory for San Diego County inland valleys and mountains expires at 9 p.m. Sunday evening. Inland valleys will see highs in the mid-90s for Sunday, and mountains will see highs in the upper-80s and into the 90s.

Sunday into Monday will bring a decent cool-down for most areas, with highs dropping between 3-5º. Another similar drop will take place Monday into Tuesday. This nice cooling means the end of this work week will bring much more manageable temperatures, with highs in the mid-70s along the coast, lower 80 inland, upper 70s for the mountains and lower 100s for the deserts.

Winds will pick up Sunday then peak Monday. Gusts could get up to the 25 mph range in some areas. These lingering hot conditions mixed with heat and end-of-summer dryness mean an increased risk for fire danger.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for the coast with the surf between 3 to 6 feet. A moderate risk of rip currents is expected. The water temperatures is in the upper 60s to low 70s, so be mindful when swimming this weekend. Temperatures drop back near average for mid-September by midweek with much more comfortable humidity levels.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 77-88°
Inland: 89-96°
Mountains: 85-98°
Deserts: 105-113°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018