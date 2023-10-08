Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. October 8, 2023: Foggy start along the coast, cool down on the way

Posted at 7:37 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 10:37:27-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dense fog impacts visibility along the coastline again on Sunday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until Sunday at 9 a.m.

A cool-down is on the way as a trough impacts San Diego County. The marine layer will be rebuilt beginning Monday bringing morning low clouds in our coastal and inland communities, while the mountains and deserts will experience gusty winds.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 76-89°
Inland: 87-96°
Mountains: 84-92°
Deserts: 99-103°

