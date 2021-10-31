Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 31, 2021: Cooling trend continues

6 a.m. forecast for Oct. 31, 2021 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:56 AM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 14:13:03-04

Happy Halloween!

We'll continue with cooler temperatures as onshore flow stays with us for the early part of this week. A deepening marine layer will bring low clouds farther inland each night. Seasonably cool weather with night and morning low clouds and fog will persist through the week. We'll see the 60s along the coast, with low 70s inland for your Halloween.

We can expect gradual warming later this week as offshore flow develops. For trick-or-treating, we'll see the 50s to low 60s west of the mountains under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 65-73°
Inland: 70-74°
Mountains: 60-73°
Deserts: 83-89°

