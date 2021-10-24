ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 24, 2021: Rain on the way

Sunday will be the calm before the storm for Southern California. Sunday morning will start on a gloomy note with sunshine peaking out by the afternoon hours, then Monday will bring major changes. A moisture-driven storm will work its way down California, arriving in San Diego County Monday.

While some light rain could pop up Monday morning, the highest chances for rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Up to half an inch is possible for areas west of the mountains and the mountains could see more. Temperatures will also drop Monday with highs mostly in the 60s for coastal and inland areas, 50s in the mountains and 80s for deserts. We'll see gusty winds at times on Monday, so be extra careful when driving.

Tuesday, conditions dry out and a warming trend will begin. Temperatures will pick up by the end of the week with upper 70s along the coast and in the mountains, plus 80s for inland areas.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 70-74°

Mountains: 59-71°

Deserts: 80-86°

