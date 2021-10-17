Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 17, 2021: Cool start to the week, light rain Monday

8 a.m. forecast for Oct. 17, 2021 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:35 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 13:27:45-04

Sunday, winds will shift and become onshore, helping cool temperatures down. Highs Sunday will mostly be in the 70s for a majority of the county. That cooling continues into Monday, which should be the coolest day of the workweek for most areas.

We'll see gusty westerly winds at times with the strongest gusts in our mountains and deserts late Sunday into Monday. Monday morning looks to bring light rain chances for everywhere except for the deserts, favoring the overnight and morning hours. Heading into the end of the workweek, highs will warm back up and conditions will dry out. Next weekend, another cold storm is looming.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 69-77°
Inland: 74-78°
Mountains: 61-74°
Deserts: 83-90°

