ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 10, 2021: Warm today, windy tomorrow

Big changes are coming this week. Sunday, highs will remain on their warming track with mostly 70s and lower 80s for a majority of San Diego County. Sunshine will prevail and it will be a really nice day.

Heading into Monday, there will be a massive and fast shift in the weather. A system is working its way down the west coast. There is a chance of showers to the north of us, but we will likely not see any precipitation locally. The biggest impact with this storm will be the drastic drop in temperatures from Sunday to Monday, plus winds. Highs will plummet as much as 10-15º for some areas in the span of just a day. Plus, winds will pick up Monday. The whole county will feel breezy conditions Monday afternoon, but there is the potential for gusts up to 50-60 MPH in the mountains and deserts. That has prompted a Wind Advisory for mountains and deserts from 1 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Cooler temperatures remain into mid-week, then warmer conditions recover into next weekend.

It should be noted that a new water year started Oct. 1, which means the rain in the last week is benefiting a new year. It's been a great start thanks to the rain in the last week. With the most recent storm, Oceanside picked up 0.92", Rainbow 0.85", and Fallbrook got 0.68". San Diego picked up 0.16", bringing October's total to 0.64", which is well above the average of 0.06" for this time of the year.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77°

Inland: 78-83°

Mountains: 64-77°

Deserts: 82-88°

