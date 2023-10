A low pressure system will bring another unseasonably cool day with isolated to scattered showers ending late Sunday. By Sunday night, we should start to dry out. Dry and warmer weather will begin Monday as that low pressure weakens and high pressure takes over. That, along with increased offshore flow, will boost the warming trend for above average temperatures Wednesday through Saturday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 67°

Inland: 58-63°

Mountains: 53-61°

Deserts: 74-77°