ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Nov. 28, 2021: Warm start to the week

Warm and sunny conditions will continue this week. High pressure along with prevailing weak offshore flow will bring warm days and clear, cool nights for the next seven days.

Saturday brought highs warmer than normal for this time of year. Here's a look at some observed highs versus daily averages:

San Diego: 75º high/68º average

Oceanside: 77º high/69º average

Ramona: 80º high/69º average

Brown Field Airport: 78º high/69º average

Highs today will be anywhere between 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Temperatures won't see too much fluctuation over the next few days. By next weekend, we'll see a slight cool down. No rain is expected in the next week, but there could be some activity possible in the extended forecast.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 70-79º

Inland: 80-85º

Mountains: 68-76º

Deserts: 79-84º

Follow ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Instagram @melissamecija, Facebook @MelissaMecija10News, and Twitter @10NewsMecija.