ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Nov. 21, 2021: Warm and gusty today

Sunday will bring a major shift to the county. Not only will daytime highs jump anywhere from 10-15º, but winds will pick up and humidity will drop. This will create an increased risk for fire. Humidity will be in the 10-20% range for most of San Diego County, which is dangerously dry.

Daytime highs stay warmer than normal for Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, we'll see temperatures plummet with highs dropping around 10º in the span of one day. Moisture moves into the region, increasing clouds and the marine layer Monday and Tuesday mornings. Tuesday night, there could be some drizzle, but rain chances remain minimal at this time.

Thanksgiving, conditions quickly flip yet again. Highs jump one more time up anywhere from 10-15º, making way for a warm and sunny holiday. These conditions linger into the weekend, slightly cooling but not as drastically as earlier in the week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 77-86°

Inland: 82-87°

Mountains: 65-72°

Deserts: 80-85°

