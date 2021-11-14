ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Nov. 14, 2021: Warm Sunday

It will be another warm start to the week. The Santa Ana winds are much weaker but the warming and drying effect will continue. Relative humidity will average between 10 to 25% leading to elevated fire danger. Please practice fire prevention and avoid using machines that could spark or start a fire.

Temperatures will drop begin to drop on Monday with continued cooling into most of next week. Onshore winds will help to usher in cooler air, but they will also bring low clouds and patchy fog as the marine returns Monday.

The marine layer will continue to deepen into the middle of the week with possible areas of dense fog starting along the coast and spreading inland Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop slightly below normal temperatures for mid to late week, but it is possible warmer weather could be back by next week into the early part of Thanksgiving Week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 79-92°

Inland: 87-95°

Mountains: 69-85°

Deserts: 87-94°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News