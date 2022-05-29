Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. May 29, 2022: Windy conditions in mountains/deserts

6 a.m. forecast for May 29, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecasst
Posted at 10:09 AM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 13:09:38-04

Temperatures will peak cooler-than-normal, with 60s along the coast and lower 70s inland. Once again, clouds will dominate in the morning with a little more clearing Sunday compared to Saturday. For Monday, sunshine will return in the afternoon hours.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for our mountains and deserts with wind gusts peaking over 50 mph in our deserts.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning, with elevated surf between 5-8 feet and strong rip currents possible.

Next week, warming begins starting about Tuesday and continues into the workweek. By Wednesday and Thursday, daytime highs warm to above average for most areas.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°
Inland: 79-74°
Mountains: 63-73°
Deserts: 89-94°

