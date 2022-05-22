ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. May 22, 2022: Cool start to the week

Sunday will bring gloomy conditions in the morning, but we'll see mostly sunny skies across the county by the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Saturday, although highs will stay just slightly below allowing temperatures to warm a tiny bit. Highs will stay just below the seasonal average, but will be much closer than what we saw Saturday.

The next couple of days will continue to see slight warming of up to a couple of degrees each day, with the warmest conditions arriving by Thursday. While temperatures will jump to slightly above average, it won't be extreme heat. Cooling begins yet again at the start of the holiday weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 69-79°

Deserts: 92-97°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.

