ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. May 15, 2022: Warm Sunday

It will still be hot and warmer than normal, but it will be cooler than Saturday. Winds will turn onshore today, leading to breezy conditions across the mountains and deserts. Slight cooling is expected for areas west of the mountains today, though the deserts will remain hot. Further cooling will occur on Monday.

The marine layer also returns overnight this week but daytime highs will stay mostly clear.

Sunday's Highs

Coast: 69-73°

Inland: 82-88°

Mountains: 82-90°

Deserts: 106-111°

