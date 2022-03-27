ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Mar. 27, 2022: Rain coming!

Sunday will be the calm before the storm. A moisture-driven storm arrives in California, bringing rain across the state. San Diego County could see light rain as early as late Sunday night, but the most significant impacts will begin Monday early afternoon. Monday evening and overnight will bring widespread rain with possible thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain. The rain will linger into Tuesday morning, mostly clearing by the afternoon.

Rain totals are looking relatively good. Coastal areas and inland valleys could see anywhere from 1-1.5", with western mountain slopes and mountains getting closer to 2" of rain.

Gusty winds will also pick up as this storm arrives and exits. Wednesday will bring a brief break before a second, weaker chance for rain arrives Thursday. This will likely be overnight so minimal impact on daytime hours.

Temperatures warm and skies clear by next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-71°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 67-75°

Deserts: 90-95°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @Melissa Mecija10News.