ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Mar. 20, 2022: Warm up on the way

A chance of scattered light showers remains through the morning, but by the afternoon skies will clear and sunshine will return.

Overnight, we picked up between .10" to nearly half an inch in some communities:

* Oceanside: 0.44"

* Kearny Mesa: 0.34"

* Mt. Woodson: 0.36"

* La Mesa: 0.29"

* San Diego Airport: 0.29"

* Chula Vista: 0.19"

The Wind Advisory for our mountains and deserts has been extended through 8 p.m. tonight. We could see wind gusts over 40 miles per hour possible during this time frame.

A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued through 11 p.m. Sunday for coastal waters.

The work week will bring a warm up. Temperatures will back to the 70s by Monday for our most populated communities, then jump an additional 5-10º by Tuesday. Highs will peak in the Tuesday-Thursday range with potentially record-breaking heat. Sunny skies will persist through the week and fire danger increases as well.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 66-71°

Mountains: 55-64°

Deserts: 79-83°

