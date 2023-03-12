ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Mar. 12, 2023: More rain on the way

We could see lingering showers early Sunday, but most of the day should be dry. Monday will be cool, cloudy and mostly dry before the next storm.

San Diego County will see its next round of rainfall arriving Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. We could see up to 2" in some coastal communities and up to 2.5" in some valley neighborhoods. This is a warmer storm so snow levels will be quite high.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates on these incoming storms.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 51-64°

Deserts: 73-81°

