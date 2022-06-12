Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. June 12, 2022: Excessive heat in the deserts

8 a.m. forecast for June 12, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 13:07:35-04

Temperatures will cool into Monday before it warms up again.

O Sunday, daytime highs will peak in the 110-116º range in the deserts. Inland valleys and mountains will stay well above average through the weekend with highs getting up to the upper 80s in some spots. Westerly winds will pick up today in our mountains and deserts with highest gusts between 40-50 mph.

The coast will be the spot to escape the heat, with temperatures only a few degrees warmer than average getting up into the low to near mid-70s through the weekend.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 71-78°
Inland: 81-92°
Mountains: 85-95°
Deserts: 113-116°

