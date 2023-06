Pop up showers continue through Sunday morning and into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will remain cool and well below average inland. Mountains and Deserts will see gusty winds. In the deserts, we could see wind gusts up to 55 mph.

We should dry out after Monday and warm up into next weekend.

Sunday’s highs:

Coast: 65-69

Inland: 58-65

Mountains: 55-65

Deserts: 82-87

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram @MelissaMecija.