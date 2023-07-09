ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. July 9, 2023: More heat on the way!

A heat wave is on the way!
An Excessive Heat Warning is issued for the mountain and desert communities beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. Warmer temperatures will also impact the inland communities with highs about 10 degrees above average.
The temperature will climb to 114 by Wednesday and top out at 118 by Saturday in the desert.
This surge of heat will be accompanied by monsoon moisture and thus higher humidity making it feel even warmer and leading to warm overnight temperatures.
Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 69-74°
Inland: 75-88°
Mountains: 83-93°
Deserts: 106-111°
Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer:
Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.