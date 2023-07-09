ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. July 9, 2023: More heat on the way!

A heat wave is on the way!

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued for the mountain and desert communities beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. Warmer temperatures will also impact the inland communities with highs about 10 degrees above average.

The temperature will climb to 114 by Wednesday and top out at 118 by Saturday in the desert.

This surge of heat will be accompanied by monsoon moisture and thus higher humidity making it feel even warmer and leading to warm overnight temperatures.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 75-88°

Mountains: 83-93°

Deserts: 106-111°