ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. July 31, 2022: Humid start to week

6 a.m. forecast for July 31, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 12:45:08-04

Thunderstorm chances remain through about Monday, favoring the eastern parts of the county. There is a chance a cell or two spills into the valley and could even extend to the coast.

A Marine Weather Statement is in place because of the chance for thunderstorms over the coast. A Beach Hazards Statement is also in place through Wednesday because of that thunderstorm potential through Monday then high surf Tuesday and Wednesday. That high surf is due in part to Hurricane Frank, which is brewing west of Mexico.

We dry out by Tuesday before storm chances return again Friday.

Temperatures remain stagnant, hovering around seasonal average.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 73-82
Inland: 84-89
Mountain: 80-91
Deserts: 98-105

