Monsoonal moisture returns today and remains in place for much of the week ahead, leading to daily chances for showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and the desert slopes each afternoon. Localized areas of flash flooding become a concern.

Marine layer clouds remain in place over the coast and western valleys, with coverage spreading about 25-30 miles inland. Clearing will occur for the coastal valleys over the next few hours, but some cloud cover will persist near the coast through much of this afternoon.

The flux of monsoonal moisture, enhanced cloud cover at middle and upper levels, prolonged onshore flow, and persistent marine layer clouds each morning will lead to temperatures a few degrees below seasonal average through much of this week.

Sunday's Highs

Coast: 70-78

Inland: 79-86

Mountains: 81-92

Deserts: 99-106

