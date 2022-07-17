Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. July 17, 2022: Warm start to the week

There is also a chance of thunderstorms Sunday and Monday
8 a.m. for July 17, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 14:27:11-04

Warm temperatures start off the week. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for the deserts through 8 p.m. Sunday, where temperatures will peak in the 110-114º range. A Beach Hazards Statement is also in place for coastal areas due to high surf up to 4-6 feet, plus strong rip currents.

Monsoon activity pushes into the county, bringing storm chances Sunday and Monday. It favors the mountains and deserts, but could spill into the valley. If there are showers, it will be brief pockets of rain.

The first half of the week stays warm, then temperatures cool a few degrees by the time next weekend rolls around.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 72-83
Inland: 86-93
Mountains: 87-96
Deserts: 106-112

