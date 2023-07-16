Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. July 16, 2023: Excessive Heat Warning continues

8 a.m. forecast for July 16, 2023 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 12:39:01-04

Strong high pressure will maintain hot weather with periods of high clouds. The hot and dry weather, coupled with breezy west to southwest winds afternoon and evenings, will keep fire weather conditions elevated inland. Closer to the coast and across the western valleys, a coastal eddy and shallow marine layer will keep it cooler, along with areas of low clouds and fogs.

The risk for heat-related illnesses remains high. Limit time outside, wear loose and light colored clothing and stay hydrated. Exercise early and refrain from walking pets on hot walkways. Make sure you're aware of heat exhaustion or heat stroke symptoms and seek help and shelter immediately if you start to feel ill.

Sunday Highs
Coast: 72-84
Inland: 86-97
Mountains: 92-101
Deserts: 110-117

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram @MelissaMecija.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018