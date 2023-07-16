ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. July 16, 2023: Excessive Heat Warning continues

Strong high pressure will maintain hot weather with periods of high clouds. The hot and dry weather, coupled with breezy west to southwest winds afternoon and evenings, will keep fire weather conditions elevated inland. Closer to the coast and across the western valleys, a coastal eddy and shallow marine layer will keep it cooler, along with areas of low clouds and fogs.

The risk for heat-related illnesses remains high. Limit time outside, wear loose and light colored clothing and stay hydrated. Exercise early and refrain from walking pets on hot walkways. Make sure you're aware of heat exhaustion or heat stroke symptoms and seek help and shelter immediately if you start to feel ill.

Sunday Highs

Coast: 72-84

Inland: 86-97

Mountains: 92-101

Deserts: 110-117

