ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. July 10, 2022: Warm Sunday

Coastal communities will continue to see the marine layer come and go overnight, with some areas seeing lingering clouds in the late morning. Temperatures remain mild and on track with seasonal norm, which means lower to mid 70s along the coast.

Inland areas and mountains will be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s to start this week. Deserts stay in the 110-115º range all week.

There is the potential for some monsoon activity midweek. Storm chances remain minimal with just 10-20% chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday and favoring the mountains and deserts.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 71-80º

Inland: 82-87º

Mountains: 82-91º

Deserts: 110-115º

