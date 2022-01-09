Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan. 9, 2022: Sunny and warmer to start the week

6 a.m. forecast for Jan. 9, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 13:16:29-05

Sunday will start a gradual warming trend. Sunday's highs will be in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and lower 70s inland, which is warmer than average for this time of year. Morning clouds will burn off to make way for a mostly sunny afternoon and pleasant day.

Monday, temperatures remain above average as cloud coverage rolls in. Sunshine returns Tuesday as highs jump up again, bringing the warmest conditions of the week. Most of San Diego County will see highs in the 70s Monday, with the exception of the mountains.

Temperatures cool back down into the end of the work week. Some moisture kicks in Wednesday night through Friday, bringing more clouds and the slightest chance for a little bit of light rain, but it does not look major and might not even be measurable.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-70°
Inland: 64-73°
Mountains: 54-61°
Deserts: 69-74°

