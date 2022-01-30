ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan. 30, 2022: Mostly sunny

We'll see mostly clear skies today, making way for a beautiful day. We'll see the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast, with the 70s inland. The mountains will stay in the 50s with the deserts in the upper 70s.

Another disturbance approaches Monday, increasing cloud coverage for Monday and Tuesday and also dropping temperatures.

By mid-week, skies will clear and temperatures will rebound into the weekend as a Santa Ana pattern returns.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-70°

Inland: 69-74°

Mountains: 60-67°

Deserts: 75-80°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @MelissaMecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News