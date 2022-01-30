Watch
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan. 30, 2022: Mostly sunny

items.[0].videoTitle
8 a.m. forecast for Jan. 30, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 12:28:22-05

We'll see mostly clear skies today, making way for a beautiful day. We'll see the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast, with the 70s inland. The mountains will stay in the 50s with the deserts in the upper 70s.

Another disturbance approaches Monday, increasing cloud coverage for Monday and Tuesday and also dropping temperatures.

By mid-week, skies will clear and temperatures will rebound into the weekend as a Santa Ana pattern returns.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 64-70°
Inland: 69-74°
Mountains: 60-67°
Deserts: 75-80°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @MelissaMecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018