ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Feb. 6, 2022: Warm up this week

A Wind Advisory has been issued for San Diego County inland valleys and mountains, starting at 8 a.m. Sunday morning and ending at 2 p.m. Monday. Sustained winds will be in the 20-30 MPH range, with gusts up to 50 MPH possible.

Temperatures are also heading into a warming trend. Most of San Diego County will see highs in the 70s for the next couple of days (with the exception of the mountains), with 80s returning for inland valleys and deserts starting Tuesday. Coastal areas will even approach the low 80s mid-week. West of the mountains, highs could be 15 to 20 degrees above some days.

This week will stay dry for Southern California. No rain is expected for at least another week, then there's a chance of some rain after mid-February.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 72-79°

Mountains: 59-67°

Deserts: 74-79°

