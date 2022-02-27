ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Feb. 27, 2022: Warm up on the way

Temperatures are rebounding in San Diego County with a warming trend continuing into mid-week.

Daytime highs are typically in the mid 60s for this time of year for most areas west of the mountains. Sunday evening, a Santa Ana wind pattern brings warming temperatures. Highs will jump to the 70s for most of the county (with the exception of 50s in the mountains). Then Monday and Tuesday will each bring another 5° per day, with highs peaking 10-20° warmer than normal by Tuesday. Inland areas will see 80s through about Thursday.

By the end of the work week, temperatures cool back down to seasonal average. There are slight chances for some rain at the end of this upcoming week, but it's not looking major at this time.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 67-76°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 57-65°

Deserts: 72-75°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.