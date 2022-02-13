ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Feb. 13, 2022: Hot Sunday, Chance of Light Rain Tuesday

The above-normal temperatures remain through Sunday, then temperatures quickly plummet. Sunday's highs in our most populated areas will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s. The Heat Advisory that's been in place expires at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Get ready for major, fast changes. Temperatures see a significant drop on Monday, then drop again Tuesday. In that two-day span, highs will drop around 25º on average. Temperatures go from 20-25º warmer than normal to around 5º cooler than normal. This will bring temperatures in the 60s west of the mountains, 40s in the mountains and lower 70s in the deserts.

As those temperatures drop, gusty winds will also pick up. Strong winds will blow Tuesday, favoring the eastern parts of the county but reaching all the way to the coast.

There is also a slight chance for rain Tuesday. It's not looking major at this point and totals don't look to surpass a tenth of an inch, but this would be the first rain in about a month for San Diego.

By Wednesday, temperatures warm again, bringing back mostly 70s through the end of the week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 79-84°

Inland: 82-89°

Mountains: 70-77°

Deserts: 83-88°

