ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Dec. 5, 2021: Changes this week

This week will bring significant changes to the county! We saw dense fog once again in our inland valleys with an advisory that expired Sunday morning. We will also see Santa Ana winds will kick in. This is a moderate event and winds will remain relatively calm, peaking in the 30-35 MPH range. Temperatures will see a slight increase Sunday and Monday with highs warming to the upper 60s along the coast and lower 70s inland.

That pattern is short-lived. A storm heads toward Southern California Tuesday, falling apart before reaching San Diego. This will keep temperatures mild and increase the marine layer. While it may bring some drizzle, it does not look like major rain chances will happen with the first storm. The real rain chances kick in a few days later.

A larger system approaches San Diego Thursday. This storm looks to bring significant changes. Not only will San Diego receive some rain (which we haven't seen since October), but temperatures will drastically drop, winds will pick up, and there could be some mountain snow. Impacts from this storm will be felt in the Thursday evening to Friday range.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 62-68°

Inland: 67-73°

Mountain: 68-74°

Desert: 80-84°

