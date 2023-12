SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Temperatures will be near average across the county on Sunday. High pressure will settle over the region bringing warmer days. We will notice temperatures above average by mid-week. Overnight temperatures will remain cold.

By Thursday, a trough will usher in gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 58-67°

Deserts: 69-72°