ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Dec. 12, 2021: Rain on the way

Art Sotelo
Posted at 8:27 AM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 11:27:39-05

Dry and sunny on Sunday with rain on the way!.

It will be another cold morning on Sunday with daytime highs remaining mild n the 60s for a majority of San Diego County.

Monday will be a bit of a transition day as a storm moves down California's coast and toward Southern California. This means clouds will build throughout the day and a chance for showers and light rain.

Tuesday will bring the highest chances for precipitation. We will see heavy to moderate rain at times on Tuesday. We could see between 1" to 1.5" along the coast and inland valleys. Some mountain communities could see as much as 2.5". We could see rain chances linger into the morning hours Wednesday. Snow levels drop Tuesday night, although we are not expecting more than an inch of snow in our highest elevations.

Strong winds will also accompany this storm. The strongest winds next week could be damaging, gusting between 50- 60 mph. A High Wind Watch goes into effect for our mountains and deserts Tuesday.

A weaker storm follows this stronger storm, bringing slight rain chances Friday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 62-64°
Inland: 60-65°
Mountains: 54-60°
Deserts: 66-68°

