Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Aug. 7, 2022: T'storms/showers possible

8 a.m. forecast for Aug. 7, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 13:42:58-04

It will be a warm day inland with temperatures into the 90s.

The break from mountain storm activity is short-lived as an abundance of monsoonal moisture filters in Sunday night. On Monday, storm chances pick up, focusing on the mountains and eastern parts of San Diego County. By Tuesday, chances peak and become more widespread, with the potential for spillover into the valley. By Wednesday, thunderstorm chances fizzle out but remain slight for the mountains and deserts through the end of the workweek.

Temperatures remain mild and near seasonal through the next week, with little fluctuation expected.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 74-79°
Inland: 84-94°
Mountains: 87-95°
Deserts: 107-112°

Follow ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018