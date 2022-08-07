ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Aug. 7, 2022: T'storms/showers possible

It will be a warm day inland with temperatures into the 90s.

The break from mountain storm activity is short-lived as an abundance of monsoonal moisture filters in Sunday night. On Monday, storm chances pick up, focusing on the mountains and eastern parts of San Diego County. By Tuesday, chances peak and become more widespread, with the potential for spillover into the valley. By Wednesday, thunderstorm chances fizzle out but remain slight for the mountains and deserts through the end of the workweek.

Temperatures remain mild and near seasonal through the next week, with little fluctuation expected.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 74-79°

Inland: 84-94°

Mountains: 87-95°

Deserts: 107-112°

Follow ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.